Free spring gardening and creativity day for families

Gabby’s Dollhouse is a kid-favourite, cat-tastic show by Dreamworks that follows Gabby and her cat friends in their adventures around her magical dollhouse. Each episode is filled with fun, crafts, baking, music and problem solving.

This April, the Little Seedlings will step into the magical world of Gabby’s Dollhouse for a 60-minute Easter adventure bursting with springtime fun at the Gailey store. Joined by Eggy the Easter Kitty Bunny, children will discover the wonders of the season, from learning about baby animals to blooming, colourful flowers, before diving into hands-on activities and a fun filled in-store quest.

The workshop will begin by welcoming Gabby and her kitty friends, before Eggy hops in to sprinkle some Easter magic and share fascinating traditions from around the world. Little Seedlings will then set off on Gabby’s Easter Hunt, inspired by the celebration in Kitty Fairy’s Fairy Tail Garden, before learning about the bright, beautiful blooms that spring brings.

Dobbies is working with Gabby’s Dollhouse for an Easter-themed Little Seedlings Club workshop this April

To round off the adventure, every child will create their own adorable kitty or bunny planter, filled with cat grass seeds. A perfect take-home reminder of their magical day.

Dobbies’ Event Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “We’re delighted to welcome fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse to our April Little Seedlings Club and team up with Dreamworks on a truly special Easter workshop at our Gailey store.

“The interactive, hands-on event is a wonderful way for children to celebrate the start of spring and learn more about animals and flowers that come to life at this time of year. We’re looking forward to watching the Little Seedlings enjoy a magical Gabby’s Dollhouse Easter adventure at Dobbies.”

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is a free-to-attend workshop that typically takes place on the first Sunday of every month in the Gailey store. The workshops are suited for children aged 4-10 and covers a range of seasonal topics set to inspire the next generation of gardening enthusiasts.

For those looking to get involved in Gabby’s Dollhouse Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies, and book a free space this April, visit dobbies.com/events.