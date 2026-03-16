Community leaders join Ellesmere Rotary for milestone anniversary

During its first 40 years, the club has supported not only the Ellesmere community, but many groups and individuals around the world. Its achievements have included supporting Chernobyl children’s schooling, Ellesmere Ducklings, and the Lyneal Trust’s narrowboats for disabled users, providing defibrillators, holidays for older people, and Spectacles for Africa.

Ellesmere Rotary set up and ran the Ellesmere Youth Club, Rota Kids (for primary aged children), planted the roundabout with flowers, set up health awareness days, and took part in a humanitarian convoy to Romania where it helped build a clinic for young orphans.

Ellesmere President Dr Jim Davies

Ellesmere Rotary is probably best known for its Christmas Tree of Light campaign and Book of Remembrance; The Rotary Regatta on the Mere; its marshalling at the Winter Festival and sporting events across the summer; and the popular pre-loved bookshop it runs in the centre of town. What may not be so apparent is the financial support it gives to local individuals and organisations from money raised at numerous events: recent support has been given to the scouts, the food share and the Ellesmere Pumptrack, amongst many projects. An average of £6,500 is donated each year.

Ellesmere President, Rtn. Dr Jim Davies, addressed the dinner, emphasizing the need for Rotary to attract new and younger members, to become a modern organisation fit for the 21st century, and one that can deliver Rotary services in the community for the next 40 years.

Guests at the anniversary dinner

The President, said: “It is always good fun to plan and deliver local, national and international humanitarian service projects with fellow Rotarians. We develop friendships, discover fantastic opportunities for personal development and enjoy great experiences that form part of the payback that comes from the humanitarian service that we give.”

The evening ended with an entertaining speech by Dr Geoff Mackey, an experienced businessman, and Rotarian.

Anyone interested in finding out more or joining Rotary as an individual or corporate member, can contact Jim Davies at: jrdrotary@gmail.com.