Telford residents invited to become litter picking heroes this spring

Bournville Village Trust, one of the Midlands’ longest serving independent charitable trusts, is taking part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean throughout March.

The charity, which provides services to around 25,000 people, is inviting Telford residents to join them on litter picks on:

Monday, March 16, Doseley area (meet at Duckett Drive, TF4 3AQ), 2pm-3pm.

Saturday, March 21 Lightmoor Village (meet at the Oak Tree Centre, Lightmoor Way, TF4 3EG), 10:30am-12:30pm.

Thursday, March 26, Lawley Village (meet at Lawley Community Hub, TF3 5BZ), 11am-12pm.

Jack Davies, Community Development and Involvement Officer at Bournville Village Trust, said: “Last year over 40 amazing volunteers showed just how much they love where they live by taking part in our litter picks for the Great British Spring Clean, collecting 65 bags of rubbish.

“This year, we want to encourage even more people to join us and become litter heroes by picking up rubbish that’s both an eyesore and a risk to the environment. So please come along and make a difference to your neighbourhood!”

Volunteers picking litter during last year's spring clean event.

Bags and litter pickers will be provided. Residents are asked to bring their own gloves if they have these and wear suitable footwear and clothes for the weather.

To join a Bournville Village Trust litter pick for the Great British Spring Clean, meet at the starting point for each location. You can also email communtiyadmin@bvt.org.uk if you have any questions.

The Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and this year runs from March 13-29.

Since 2016, Keep Britain Tidy’s amazing litter heroes have shown they love where they live by pledging to pick more than 4.5 million bags of litter.

Bournville Village Trust is one of the Midlands’ longest-serving independent charitable trusts.

It works within more than a dozen diverse communities in south and central Birmingham and Telford and aims to create and sustain communities where people can thrive.

It was founded by social reformer and chocolate maker George Cadbury in 1900 and provides services to 8,000 homes and 25,000 people.