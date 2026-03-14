Singing for the Brain initiative brings joy to local care homes

The music led programme, designed to support cognitive health and emotional wellbeing, has been particularly well received at Greenfields care home in Whitchurch, where residents have been attending weekly sessions.

Staff at Greenfields report that residents consistently looked forward to the musical activities, which quickly became a highlight of the week. The sessions appeared to have a noticeable impact on wellbeing, with residents showing improved mood, increased engagement, and frequent moments of shared laughter.

Home Manager, Jonathan Cook added, as the weeks progressed, many residents began recalling song lyrics and melodies from previous sessions, with familiar tunes often prompting memories from earlier periods in their lives. The use of simple percussion instruments also encouraged gentle movement and coordination, supporting physical activity in an enjoyable and accessible way.

Greenfield’s staff observed a steady increase in confidence among participants, with residents singing more loudly and enthusiastically as they became more comfortable taking part.

Debbie Price, Chief Executive of Coverage Care, said: “We are delighted to see such positive outcomes from the Singing for the Brain initiative. Music has a remarkable ability to connect, reassure and stimulate, particularly for those living with memory loss. These sessions are making a meaningful difference to residents’ wellbeing, and we remain committed to offering activities that enrich daily life across all our homes.”

Coverage Care says the early results highlight the value of its partnership with Shropshire Music Service and the wider benefits of music based therapies in care settings. The organisation plans to continue offering Singing for the Brain sessions as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing residents’ quality of life.