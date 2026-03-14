New Telford care home announces grand open day and appoints manager

The home will be opening for tours in April 2026, offering local families the opportunity to explore its state-of-the-art facilities ahead of opening.

Gemma has worked in the care sector since the age of 19, beginning her career as a care assistant and progressing to achieve her long-held goal of becoming a Registered Manager.

Gemma holds a Level 4 Diploma in Health and Social Care and is a qualified trainer in moving and handling, mental capacity, care planning, and medication administration. Her extensive expertise ensures that Archbridge Manor will provide safe, professional, and person-centred care from day one.

Known for her compassionate, hands-on approach, Gemma leads by example. She is equally committed to supporting residents and mentoring her team, ensuring high standards of care are delivered consistently.

Gemma said, “I’m thrilled to be leading Archbridge Manor as we prepare to welcome our first residents,”

“My focus has always been on creating homes where people are treated with the same warmth and dignity I would want for my own family. I can’t wait to meet the local community, show them around, and share our vision for a caring, welcoming home in Telford.”

Gemma and the team at Archbridge Manor will be inviting the local community to a Grand Open Day on Saturday, April 11, where all will be welcome to enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, music, and tours of the home.

Archbridge Manor is located on Marsh Meadow Way, Redhill, Telford, TF2 9WP. To find out about living at Archbridge Manor, call 01952 913419, email archbridgemanor@crystalcarecollection.co.uk or visit the website.