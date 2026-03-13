The New Saints Foundation launches new "Games Room" project for Shropshire communities

People living with Parkinson’s in Shropshire and the surrounding areas are being invited to try a new innovative exercise project from the community team at The New Saints FC Foundation.

When: every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12pm

Where: The New Saints FC Foundation, The Centre Spot, Oak Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1LJ

Cost: £2.50 per person (including refreshments)

The Games Room offers a range of physical activity sessions to help more people with Parkinson’s in Shropshire to live well together in a fun and social way.

Among the activities on offer include table tennis, boccia, pickleball and new age kurling. The sessions are delivered by experienced instructors and are designed to help more people to live well in the winter and spring months.

Games Room offers a range of wellbeing, exercise and social activities to help more people connect in spring and summer

All ages and abilities are welcome to take part and no previous experience of the Games Room activities is required. Carers, relatives and anyone with a connection to Parkinson’s is also welcome to watch or join in.

Participants are recommended to wear sensible footwear and activewear, and to bring a bottle of water with them. Refreshments are included in the weekly cost and there are opportunities to socialise after the activity sessions.

How physical activity can help people to live well with Parkinson’s:

Art is proven to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. These can include:

Improved strength

Better balance

Improved coordination

More energy

Greater wellbeing and mindfulness

Social opportunities

Reduced risk of falls

Improved cardiovascular health

Gill Jones, Foundation Manager at The New Saints Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to be able to offer these new activities for local people living with Parkinson’s.

“There is considerable evidence that exercise of any kind is beneficial in bringing some relief to symptoms for people living with Parkinson’s.

“We hope that the provision of these friendly and informal activity sessions, supported by our qualified coaches, will encourage people who may not previously have considered trying some physical activities to come along with or without their friends and family to ‘have a go.”