The New Saints Foundation launches new "Games Room" project for Shropshire communities
A new community wellbeing and exercise programme for people living with Parkinson's in Shropshire has recently been launched by the Community Foundation at The New Saints Football Club. Called Games Room, the new project aims to get more people moving in the spring and summer months.
People living with Parkinson’s in Shropshire and the surrounding areas are being invited to try a new innovative exercise project from the community team at The New Saints FC Foundation.
When: every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12pm
Where: The New Saints FC Foundation, The Centre Spot, Oak Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1LJ
Cost: £2.50 per person (including refreshments)
The Games Room offers a range of physical activity sessions to help more people with Parkinson’s in Shropshire to live well together in a fun and social way.
Among the activities on offer include table tennis, boccia, pickleball and new age kurling. The sessions are delivered by experienced instructors and are designed to help more people to live well in the winter and spring months.
All ages and abilities are welcome to take part and no previous experience of the Games Room activities is required. Carers, relatives and anyone with a connection to Parkinson’s is also welcome to watch or join in.
Participants are recommended to wear sensible footwear and activewear, and to bring a bottle of water with them. Refreshments are included in the weekly cost and there are opportunities to socialise after the activity sessions.
How physical activity can help people to live well with Parkinson’s:
Art is proven to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. These can include:
Improved strength
Better balance
Improved coordination
More energy
Greater wellbeing and mindfulness
Social opportunities
Reduced risk of falls
Improved cardiovascular health
Gill Jones, Foundation Manager at The New Saints Foundation, said:
“We are delighted to be able to offer these new activities for local people living with Parkinson’s.
“There is considerable evidence that exercise of any kind is beneficial in bringing some relief to symptoms for people living with Parkinson’s.
“We hope that the provision of these friendly and informal activity sessions, supported by our qualified coaches, will encourage people who may not previously have considered trying some physical activities to come along with or without their friends and family to ‘have a go.”
For more information about the Games Room sessions, contact Gill Jones on 01691 889 791 or email info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk