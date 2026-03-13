Shropshire charity The Field Studies Council announces plans to build nation of adventure learners 

The +Adventure programme has already been launched at three flagship sites including the charity’s headquarters at Preston Montford in Shropshire, Rhyd-y-Creuau in North Wales and Castle Head in Cumbria with plans afoot to expand nationally in the coming months.

The new programme combines centre-specific outdoor activities such as canoeing, hill walking, ghyll scrambling and climbing with intentional learning outcomes and personal development for all schoolchildren – building on the charity’s 80-year heritage as a leader in environmental fieldwork and outdoor learning.

The charity already welcomes more than 100,000 schoolchildren annually to its network of centres across England, Wales and Scotland, but it is expecting visitor numbers to rise as the programme gathers momentum.

The announcement comes as the government looks to overhaul and modernise the education curriculum to prepare young people for a changing world, boost climate education and prioritise enrichment activities for all students.

It also follows publication of the government’s first National Youth Strategy and a £500 million commitment to transform youth services including access to nature, adventure and outdoor learning.

Field Studies Council launches Adventure Learning Programme

Matt Healey, adventure growth lead for the charity, said: “We are leading the way in bringing environmental learning, expert tutors and adventure together and we’re really excited to launch our +Adventure programme this spring term at three of our key residential centres.

“As we expand the programme nationally to our centres – most of which are located near to National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Beauty or Sites of Special Scientific Interest – during the next 12 to 18 months, it’s our ambition to build an entire nation of confident and resilient adventure learners.

“Students on our +Adventure residentials will take part in exciting pursuits such as canoeing, rock climbing, ghyll scrambling and hill walking but at Field Studies Council we see these as more than outdoor activities. To us, these are learning adventures – a vehicle for personal growth, environmental stewardship and resilience.

“As pupils scramble, paddle, climb and explore they will build confidence, they will adapt, problem solve and build stronger relationships with each other. The philosophy underpinning our new programme is about ensuring that adventure is baked-in and not bolted-onto educational learning.

“So, for example when students give rock climbing a go, they're not just bravely scaling new heights, they're also discovering the geology that makes it safe to climb; or when they’re canoeing down river they might also be learning how to identify a bird song or record dragonfly species.

“This integrated adventure learning brings together fieldwork skills, nature connectedness, personal and social skills and a love of learning outdoors. If we want future generations to better understand our environment and be guardians of it then they need to spend time outdoors not just in nature but connected to it.”

Joy Blizzard, communication and policy officer added: “The outdoor education sector has been changing fast and our new +Adventure programme directly answers the government’s call for enrichment, life skills, practical work, climate education, personal growth and access to nature for young people.”

Education staff leading the +Adventure programme are all equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to guide young people through structured challenges and shared experiences that build confidence, deepen self-trust and strengthen belief.