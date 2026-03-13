Shrewsbury gym urges members to turn workouts into meals for children worldwide

The Bannatyne club in Shrewsbury is taking part in Technogym’s Let’s Move & Donate Food initiative, a worldwide fitness campaign that aims to convert exercise into one million school meals for children in need.

The scheme forms part of the 2026 Let’s Move for a Better World campaign, described as the largest social initiative in the fitness industry. This year it is partnering with the United Nations World Food Programme to support children who rely on school meals as a vital source of nutrition.

Under the initiative, members generate “MOVEs” every time they use connected Technogym equipment in the gym. For every 2,000 MOVEs collected, one school meal is donated, meaning each run, row or ride contributes towards the global total.

Dean Fellows, general manager at the Shrewsbury club, said the campaign gives local members the opportunity to support an international cause simply by sticking to their fitness routines.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting Technogym in this year’s Let’s Move & Donate Food campaign,” he said. “As a club, we are always looking for ways to make a positive difference, not just to our members’ health and wellbeing, but to the wider community too.”

He explained that the simplicity of the concept is part of its strength. “Every workout completed by our members will help contribute towards providing vital school meals to children who need them most. It’s inspiring to know that something as simple as a gym session can have such a meaningful global impact.”

Left to right Bannatyne fitness instructors Tracy Linsley, Fay Baveridge and Jodie Hodgson get set for the MOVE challenge

While previous campaigns have introduced a competitive element between clubs, this year’s focus is firmly on collective impact rather than league tables.

“This challenge is less about competition and more about impact and purpose,” Dean added. “Let’s all come together, get moving and make a real difference to children who are in need. Every MOVE truly counts.”

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said he expected strong support from members across the UK, including Shrewsbury. “This is a brilliant initiative from Technogym and I know that, as always, our members will step up to the challenge,” he said.

Ben Sandham, Technogym’s country manager, said the partnership demonstrates how the fitness industry can play a role in addressing global challenges.

“The global Let’s Move & Donate Food initiative transforms physical activity into a powerful force for good,” he said.

“Through our partnership with the UN World Food Programme, our ambition is to donate 1,000,000 school meals to children who need them most.”

Shrewsbury members can take part simply by logging their workouts on Technogym equipment during the campaign period, with every MOVE bringing the million-meal target closer.