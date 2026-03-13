Alveley Cricket Club invites community to open evening”

The club will provide guidance on junior registration, women’s softball cricket and opportunities to play senior cricket.

The Registration Evening takes place on Friday, March 20, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, at Four Oaks Pavilion. The club says the event is open to both new and existing members of the Alveley community.

Family Fridays will return during the summer at the Four Oaks Ground, starting on Friday, May 1, and running for 14 weeks. Sessions begin at 6.30pm and are open to children aged 5 and over. Activities include the ECB’s All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket programmes for children aged 5–11, and the Alveley Cricket Academy for those aged 12 and above.

The club describes Family Fridays as a safe, fun environment for children to play, with a relaxed setting for parents, friends and visitors. The club bar will be open from 6pm, a street food van will attend each week, and the pavilion will be available for community use during the evenings.

Members can also access benefits through the club’s Fox Card scheme, which is intended to support the club and its facilities at Four Oaks. Every junior member receives a free Fox Card. The card is also available to social members for £20pa. Benefits include up to 50p off selected drinks at the bar and discounted tickets for the Alveley Fireworks event. The club notes that the pavilion is open to the whole community, and those who wish to become social members can speak to a member of the team at the pavilion.

Women’s Softball Cricket sessions will run from May 7 and take place every Thursday evening at Four Oaks. The sessions are for women of all abilities, with all equipment provided. Children are welcome to attend, either playing outside in the open space or using the pavilion while the session takes place. After the cricket, participants can stay for a glass of Prosecco or a soft drink.

For senior cricket, Alveley Cricket Club runs two Saturday league teams, a Sunday social side, and a Wednesday evening T20 team. The club says it welcomes new players of all abilities. Outdoor training starts on April 8 at 6.30pm and continues every Tuesday evening throughout the summer.

Four Oaks Pavilion is also available as a venue for events. The club confirms the pavilion is being upgraded with new tables and chairs, increasing capacity to up to 64 seated, or around 100 guests for mixed seated and standing events. Outdoor seating is available for over 100 people. Facilities include air conditioning, CCTV, and a bar.