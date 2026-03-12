Ludlow Rotary invites grant applications

‘Ludlow Rotary Cares’ is the name the club has given to its annual scheme aimed at supporting community life in and around Ludlow by offering modest grants to local charities and organisations. The maximum grant available is £750.

Over the past 11 years the Ludlow Rotary Club has been able to distribute £60,000 to over 110 local community projects through this scheme.

In 2025 alone, the club made 13 grants totalling £8,000 to community organisations through Ludlow Rotary Cares.

Junior members of Ludlow Amateur Boxing Club marking the arrival of new training equipment

Nine of the grants were to organisations involved with children and young people. These included Ludlow Amateur Boxing Club who needed to update their specialist training equipment, the 1st Ludlow Scout Group who wished to improve the facilities available to their 60 members, and Ludlow Youth Club who wanted to buy some sports games equipment to promote physical activity.

Other successful community groups included Gallows Bank Millennium Green Trust which cares for a valued green space in the town, Read Easy Shropshire Hills which assists with adult literacy, the Ludlow & Area Community Partnershire support scheme for sufferers of dementia and the Leintwardine Social Group which exists to combat loneliness amongst older people.

Leintwardine Social Group enjoying the protection of their new gazebo on a hot summer’s day - one of the community groups to receive a grant in 2025

As in previous years the club intends to be very open-minded about the types of activities it will support so long as the project or programme responds to a community need in or within 15 miles of Ludlow and meets its criteria on the giving of grants. What the club will need to understand is exactly what the money will be used for, who will benefit from it and how much difference it will make.

Further information and a simple application form can be found at ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk. Organisations which meet the criteria will need to get their applications in by April 19. Those shortlisted will be invited to an evening event at Ashford Carbonell Village Hall on May 12 at which they will be asked to explain their project for a few minutes to a small panel. There will also be an opportunity to meet other applicants as well as members of the Rotary Club.

The club is keen to hear from a wide range of organisations including those that have applied in the past or have been awarded grants in the past. For further information email lrc@ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk.