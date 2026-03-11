Young dancers from Newport and Whitchurch join English Youth Ballet

After competing in highly selective auditions in November, both earned their place in the elite 95-strong cast. They will share the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from March 20-21.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for both Bonnie Shelton and Scarlett Barlow. Bonnie trains at Stephaneta School of Dance and Scarlett trains at Oaktree Dance Studio. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

Dancers on photo (from left to right): Scarlett Barlow, Bonnie Shelton

EYB Principal Ann Wall will play the role of Swanhilda. She spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

EYB Principal Dancers - Ann Wall & James Pullum

The story of Coppélia follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll. The doll – Coppélia – is created by the eccentric, yet mysterious inventor, Dr Coppelius. The hilarious plot thickens when Franz’s jealous lover, Swanhilda, takes her friends on an adventure into the spooky house of the mad inventor to confront her rival. Of course, the story ends happily after the truth is uncovered. The whole town joins the most extravagant wedding celebration for the smitten Franz and Swanhilda.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for the community—seeing Bonnie and Scarlett perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Coppélia at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent from March 20-21 can be purchased here.