Telford homelessness charity receives £1,500 boost

The charity has been providing vulnerable and homeless people in the Borough of Telford and Wrekin with a safe and secure place to call home and person-centred support for over 30 years.

To live more independently and eventually move on to their own tenancy, the charity’s beneficiaries are given the opportunity to learn vital skills like cooking, budgeting, computer skills and more. This donation from David Wilson Homes will go towards the costs of providing support to the charity’s tenants in their supported accommodation.

Naomi Pay, CEO at Stay, said: “Homelessness is a problem that is often a result of many other issues in somebody’s life. Stay has helped, housed, and supported thousands of people at times when their problems became overwhelming and when they had nowhere else to turn.





“We work with individuals who are rough sleeping, facing homelessness, have housing and financial difficulties, are vulnerable, suffering a life crisis, and living with a neurodiverse condition, mental health issues or an addiction. We believe that with the right support, at the right time, people can realise their aspirations to live independent and fulfilling lives.

“The support we provide is centered around the specific needs of each individual, enabling them to focus on what they need to achieve in order to overcome the barriers that may have contributed to their homelessness.”

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made through its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Naomi added: “We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for its kind nomination for this donation. Its employees chose Stay as a charity that matters to them, improving the quality of life for those living in their area. This recognition of our cause and work means such a lot to our dedicated team at Stay, and the donation will contribute to our vital work supporting people who are homeless, enabling them to have a brighter future.

“For anyone wanting to get involved in supporting our work, we have just announced The Telford Sleep Out date for 2026. Local people, businesses and community groups will swap their beds for a box for the night on Fri 9th Oct, sleeping outside to help change perceptions and raising vital funds to support people who find themselves rough sleeping and homeless.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support Stay and the great work it does across Telford and the surrounding areas. Homelessness is a serious issue that many people are facing throughout the country, so it is encouraging to see the charity and its volunteers working so tirelessly and selflessly to support people.

“We are committed to getting involved with local charities to ensure they can continue to provide essential services for local people and are therefore proud to support Stay in continuing to provide accommodation for those in need.”

For more information about the charity, visit its website at Stay, or for more information on the charity’s sleep out event, visit the website at The Telford Sleepout.