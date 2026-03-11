Shropshire arts charity up for film festival award

Arty Party is an arts organisation based in Telford, which supports and empowers learning disabled and neurodivergent people to explore, express and celebrate their creativity.

Oska Bright was founded in 2004 by a group of learning disabled filmmakers frustrated at having nowhere to show their work. What started as a one-day celebration has grown in size and impact. The 2026 festival will show more than 120 films, chosen from over 400 international entries. The festival runs between March 28 and April 2 across five venues in Brighton, alongside an online programme.