Recycling and bargains go hand in hand at Shrewsbury’s Preloved Market

Due to the growing demand, the event has now relocated to Shrewsbury Sports Village (SY1 4RQ). This larger venue allows double the capacity for sellers, giving even more people the chance to book a stall and bring along their preloved items.

The market offers a great opportunity for people to recycle their unwanted goods while giving others the chance to pick up fantastic bargains.

Shoppers can find a range of items

Speaking, organiser Leah Welsby said: "Shoppers can browse a wide range of items, from clothing and toys to household goods and unique finds, with thousands of items available at a fraction of their original price."

The indoor setting also means the event can continue throughout the year, creating a welcoming space for the community to buy, sell and discover great bargain.

A wide range of stalls sell their wears

The next event will be taking place on Sunday, April 19.

For further details of upcoming Preloved Market Event's or to book a stall, visit the Facebook page theprelovedmarketevent or you can email theprelovedmarketevent@gmail.com

Clothing, toys and more are on offer at bargain prices