Pet charity shop appeals for volunteers in Bridgnorth

Blue Cross will provide full training to volunteers to help with sorting donations, assisting customers and working on the shop floor, as well as creating window displays and supporting the team with administration tasks.

The charity shop sells preloved women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

Funds raised by the shop go towards Blue Cross’ valuable work, helping sick, injured and homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses receive the best care at its animal hospitals and rehoming centres.

National pet charity, Blue Cross, is appealing for local animal lovers to join their team at their Bridgnorth shop.

Heidi Carter, Area Shop Manager at Blue Cross, said: “Money raised from sales ensures that we can continue providing vital support to animals in need through our rehoming, veterinary, and support services.

"Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills and build connections, whilst also helping to raise funds. If you are passionate about fashion, want to dress our shop windows or like to dig for hidden treasures, this is the place for you to volunteer. If you can spare a few hours a week to join our team, we would love to hear from you!”

For more information, visit the shop at 37 High St, Bridgnorth, WV16 4DB or call 0300 777 1914.

About Blue Cross

With the increasing pressures faced by pets and pet owners, we are facing a hidden pet welfare crisis and Blue Cross needs the support of animal lovers to continue its work helping pets and their people, in any way they can. Whether that’s by donating to keep rehoming and veterinary services going through these tough times, fundraising for Blue Cross, providing foster care for pets while loving new homes are found, volunteering at pet food banks, or signing up to support Blue Cross campaigns for better pet welfare bluecross.org.uk