Much Wenlock artist supports local charities with 50 painting donation

A Shropshire lass born and bred, Catherine Downes has been a resident at Wheatlands care home since June 2025 and has lived in Much Wenlock for the past 22 years. Whilst moving to Wheatlands, Catherine decided to donate her artwork that she has lovingly sketched over the years to two local charities; Cuan House Wildlife Rescue and Severn Hospice. The artwork will be sold online by Halls Auctioneers who will be taking bids from Tuesday, April 21 to Friday, May 1. The paintings can be viewed in one of Halls’ main auction rooms in Shrewsbury during that time.

The paintings are on display at the care home daily from 11am-4pm until March 12, before being moved to the auction house on March 13. Catherine will also be selling signed copies of her book entitled ‘The Sketches’, for £10.

Local Artist - Catherine Downes

Catherine comments: “I have always supported Cuan House since moving to Much Wenlock and Severn Hospice is also a very good cause. My inspiration comes from light landscapes, the patterns and colours. I have always done line drawing, it goes back to when I used to engrave glassworks. My artwork has been inspired by anywhere I holiday from Scotland, Wales and further afield like Cyprus and of course beautiful Shropshire. I actually went to University when I was 70 years old I was a mature student, a very mature student!”

The Sketches - By Catherine Downes

General Manager at Wheatlands, Lea-Ann Littler adds: “We are all so proud of Catherine, we know how caring she is and how much she wants to help others through her talent. It is a wonderful thing she is doing to raise funds to help both these worthy local charities."