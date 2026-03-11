Ludlow joins national campaign to clean up town

This year’s campaign runs from March 13-29, and Ludlow’s flagship community event will take place on Sunday, March 22 at 11am, inviting residents of all ages to come together for a morning of positive action. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Cannon, where they will join members of Pride of Place and the Super Sunday Volunteers for a friendly, community‑spirited litter pick across the town.

The event builds on the strong tradition of volunteer-led care for Ludlow’s streets, green spaces, and historic character. As highlighted in the campaign poster, the message is simple and heartfelt: Love Where You Live.

Pride of Place Volunteers

In a generous show of local support, Chapter 66 has kindly offered to provide complimentary hot drinks for the first 15 attendees, giving early volunteers an extra warm welcome before they set off.

Mayor of Ludlow Diane Lyle said: “Ludlow’s strength has always come from the people who quietly and consistently care for this town. The Great British Spring Clean is a chance for us to come together, not just to tidy our shared spaces, but to show pride in the place we call home. I’m grateful to everyone who gives their time to help keep Ludlow looking its best.”

Join the Great British Spring Clean

Carmel Wilson, Ludlow Regeneration Focus Group, added: “Super Sunday volunteers work year-round to keep Ludlow looking its best, and events like this show what can be achieved when the community comes together. We’re thrilled to partner with the Town Council and grateful to Chapter 66 for supporting our efforts.”

Event Details

Great British Spring Clean – Ludlow Community Litter Pick

Sunday, March 22

11am start

Meet at the Cannon (outside Ludlow Castle entrance)

Everyone is welcome — families, individuals, community groups, and first‑time volunteers.

For more information, please contact: Ludlow Town Council – kate.adams@ludlow.gov.uk or to stay informed please visit ludlow.gov.uk and follow our official social media channels.