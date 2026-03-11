Junior chess showdown comes to Shrewsbury for first time

The 2026 Shropshire Junior Championships is open to all local young chess players from experienced competitors to those entering their very first competition. Players will compete in age-group sections playing 6 rounds across the day in what promises to be an exciting test of skills and concentration.

The event is more than just a tournament as young players will have a whole suite of chess-themed activities running outside the main tournament hall including a challenge board where they can try their luck against one of the top players in Shropshire, or listen to live commentary from the winner of BBC Chess Masters - Thalia Holmes.

Young players in action

The competition will be held in the historic Alington Hall at Shrewsbury School on Sunday, March 22.

Shropshire Head of Junior Chess Christopher Lewis, said: "The Junior Championships is by far our most exciting event where we discover which of our young talents will be crowned county champion. Previous tournament's have always been closely contested and we anticipate this year being no different.

U10 Champion Theo Wood

"The Association has engaged with more schools and young persons than ever before in the past year. Just before the tournament we will host the Secondary Schools Championships at Telford Park School with the final zonal of our Primary Schools Championships taking place at Windmill Primary the day after the tournament. It is always incredible to give children an opportunity to enter their first chess tournament".

Previous events have attracted over 100 entries reflecting the growth in chess across the county.

Players and families interested in taking part can find more information and register online through the Shropshire Chess Association website.