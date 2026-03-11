All Saints Church to host Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby bands for evening of fine music

The music department has enjoyed a very successful music tradition for over 45 years and has ensured that the Academy has become one of the country’s leading educational establishments for musical opportunity.

The concert will take place on Saturday, March 21 at 7pm, adults £10, children £2.50, available at All Saints Parish Church Centre TF1 3HA, on 07976 100321, or you can pay on the door.

This concert is the first of a series of fundraising events in 2026 to restore the Bevington Pipe Organ at All saints Parish Church Wellington.

The Academy Brass Band is the oldest of the academy bands and has gained manyaccolades in past years. The showband, which is the school’s premier wind band, is made up of approximately 45 members, and has both a national and international reputation. The senior Jazz Band was formed about 30 years ago and plays swing, soul, funk, pop, and rock.

This is an opportunity to enjoy a real gem of musical excellence.