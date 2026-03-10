Premier League dream: West Midlands school teams up with Wolves to give pupils pathway into pro football

Lucton School has teamed up with the Molineux outfit to launch an International Football Academy aimed at developing talented players aged seven to 18.

The programme is being led by former Shrewsbury Town, Luton Town, Oxford United and Cheltenham Town midfielder Asa Hall, who enjoyed a professional career spanning more the 20 years.

There are 27 talented young footballers from the school in the initial intake at the academy

Student Archie Grogan, 16, training with coaching staff member Vai Ramesh, watched by Asa Hall

Hall, currently player-manager of Southern League Tiverton, said: “When the opportunity came to work with the school as the Director of Football, I could just see the potential in the area.

“That’s especially so with an exciting link with Wolves and everything a connection with a powerhouse Premier League club brings.

“To combine that with the kind of elite education available at Lucton is very exciting and is a unique opportunity for me as a coach and for the young boys and girls at the school.”

Student Archie Grogan, 16, shaking hands with Asa Hall, watched by Lucton Headmaster Andrew Allman and coaching staff member Vai Ramesh

The schedule for the Academy sees Wolves coaches coming twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays to work with Lucton’s young footballers on the 4G pitches at nearby Ludlow ahead of matches on Wednesdays at Sixfields Stadium in Worcester.

Their performance is reviewed by Hall and his team on Thursday and on Friday Lucton’s squad travel to train on Wolves’ indoor dome with its full size 3G artificial pitch.

The Lucton squad includes students from Australia, Canada, South Africa, India and Pakistan who board at the school alongside a core of UK-based talent, many of them from the West Midlands.

Student Mattie Smith, 13, in action

Local boy Mattie Smith, 13, from Orleton, just three miles from the school, has had spells with the Wolves and Aston Villa academies and is really enjoying a switch to Lucton School.

Mattie, who plays centre midfield or on the right wing, said: “We heard about the academy opening at Lucton, spoke to the headmaster and liked the sound of it and it’s been great for me.

“The coaching is really good and Asa has been brilliant. It’s definitely improving my game and it’s backed up with strength and conditioning work and looking after our nutrition.

“I’m really enjoying the school as well. I’m dyslexic and there’s lots of help and support for me and really good educational materials.”

Sixteen-year-old Archie Grogan, from Redditch, in Worcestershire, is a talented forward who joined the school as a boarder last September and is enjoying the professionalism of the footballing set-up and the education and boarding experience.

He said: “I play a number ten role, picking up the ball in the pockets, and I am really enjoying the professionalism and expertise of the coaching.

“I feel I’ve learned such a lot from the coaches and probably my favourite part of the week is training under the Wolves dome – it just gives us an insight into what we could expect if all the hard work pays off.

“At the same time I’m enjoying the school and the boarding experience – I go home at weekends - and class sizes are smaller so we get more attention.”

Joe Hunt, Head of Global Football Development at Wolves, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Lucton School with their International Academy.

“My team thoroughly enjoy working with the players twice a week and then having them train at Compton Park on a Friday morning.

“Asa and the rest of the football coaching team are driven to improve the players, which we are helping with in terms of our coaching and environment.

“Lucton School, led by Head Teacher Andrew Allman, is the perfect environment for local and international students who want to improve in the classroom and on the football pitch.

“Our support of the schools football programme has been a pleasure, the staff and players all pulling in the right direction.”

Lucton Headmaster Andrew Allman said: “This is a hugely exciting development at the school and is one of a number of sporting initiatives we have launched.

“The partnership with Wolves is a significant step for us. They are a Premier League side and have an amazing history, three times English champions and four times FA Cup-winners.

“Teaming up with a club of their stature means the Lucton School Football Academy offers an exceptional pathway for players aged 11 to 18 to develop their football within a professional framework while receiving a full and high quality independent school education.

“This unique relationship brings Premier League standards directly into the school environment.

“Just as importantly, football sits alongside an outstanding academic education geared towards producing students who leave as confident, independent young adults, equipped with academic qualifications, life skills and opportunities.

“Lucton is a thriving independent boarding and day school where students are known as individuals, supported to achieve their best, and prepared for future success both on and off the pitch.”

Lucton School has over 300 students aged from six months to 18-years-old and is set within 55 acres of Herefordshire countryside with exceptional facilities including professional-standard pitches, strength and conditioning provision, swimming pool, tennis courts, equestrian centre and extensive grounds.