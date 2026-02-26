Help Black Country Women’s Aid commemorate 40 years of support

BCWA would love your help to celebrate this special anniversary.

We are asking people who know BCWA to share their stories. You could be someone who got help from us, worked with us, gave money, volunteered, or supported us in any way.

Black Country Women's Aid staff surrounding CEO, Sara Ward and Deputy CEO/Director of Finance, Amy Parker

BCWA would like to hear from:

People who are surviving and thriving after receiving BCWA’s support

Adults who stayed in a refuge as children and have overcome a traumatic start in life with BCWA’s help

People who used to work at BCWA

Volunteers who helped with things like wrapping presents or collecting food

People and groups who raised money, like hosting cake sales or taking on sponsored challenges

Donors and funders who gave money to help the charity

Organisations who asked BCWA to run important support services

BCWA wants to remember the past 40 years and also think about the future. We plan to celebrate special moments, hold events, and start a new champions group. Champions will help spread the word about BCWA to reach more people in need.

People who share their stories can stay anonymous (that means their name does not have to be shared). BCWA will make sure everyone feels safe and supported.

We will give training and support to our volunteer champions. You can help as a champion by sharing your experiences to help others, fundraising and supporting our special anniversary events.

Sara Ward, the CEO of BCWA, said: “We are very proud that we have helped thousands of people over the last 40 years. We will keep supporting people who are hurt by abuse to help them stay safe.

Black Country Women's Aid is 40 in 2026

“Our 40th birthday is a time to look at how far we have come and think about what we need to do next. Abuse has changed over the years, and we must make sure people can still find us when they need help.

“We are asking our community to stand with us. Together, we can help people feel safe again and build happy, healthy lives.”

For more information, please contact volunteering@blackcountrywomensaid.co.uk or phone us on 0121 552 6448.