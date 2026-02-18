Photography and videography launched to celebrate iconic railway

Entrants are being encouraged to focus on the railway and its location - the locomotives, carriages, stations and the distinctive locations along the line that make the journey so memorable. From steam and diesel locomotives to heritage DMUs (vintage diesel passenger trains with large viewing windows), from busy platforms to quiet rural halts, the aim is to celebrate the railway in all its forms.

The line, across the Dee Valley, is well known for its beautiful stations and striking locations, which provide ideal settings for photography. Places such as Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy, Carrog, Corwen, Llangollen together with landmarks including the Horseshoe Falls, the Chain Bridge, Coed Pen y Pigyn and the surrounding valley, offer countless opportunities for photographers and videographers to capture the atmosphere of a working heritage railway in a unique landscape.

Llangollen Railway Station is a wonderful location for snapper.

With the new season now underway, services such as the Berwyn Explorer are expected to provide particularly good opportunities for entrants, both at Berwyn Station, widely regarded as the most attractive station in the UK, and on board the railway’s heritage trains, where wide windows allow uninterrupted views of the valley.

The competition is being organised in partnership with Andrei Daniel and famous Llangollen takeaway Dee Pizza, and the railway says it is delighted to be working with one of the region’s most recognisable visual storytellers.

Across the line, perfect pictures can be taken.

Terry Pickhall, Press Officer for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said, “We are very pleased to be working with Andrei on this competition. His videos are helping us tell the story of our railway to a wider audience this year. We are also indebted to the legions of enthusiastic photographers who share their photos with us every year. This super competition is about giving a little back to them and helping them showcase their fantastic work.”

Andrei Daniel said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on our beloved railway. I’m really excited for everyone to take part in this competition. There’s no need for professional cameras; phones are absolutely fine. It’s not about megapixels; it’s about storytelling. I can’t wait to see what everyone creates. I am pleased that this will become an annual event, helping to promote not only the railway but Llangollen as well.”

Andrei Daniel is encouraging people to capture the beautiful Dee Valley

Prizes include:

First Prize: Two Annual Passes for the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, with the winning image also being produced as a fully accredited jigsaw

Second Prize: £100 cash

Third Prize: £50 voucher at Dee Pizza

The closing date for entries is Monday, April 4, and the winner will be announced at the railway’s Branch Line Gala on Saturday, April 11.

Selected entries will be featured on the railway’s social media channels throughout the competition, with further details on how to enter available via the railway’s website and social media platforms.