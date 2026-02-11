West Midlands mental health initiative shows results in children’s services

Since launching in October 2022, Toucan has worked with partners to improve Tier 4 inpatient services. This has been done by working collaboratively to improve rapid access where needed, investing in alternatives to Tier 4 hospital admissions, and strengthening community-based mental health support across the West Midlands.

Elaine Kirwan, Clinical Director and Director of Toucan, said: “The figures we are sharing here demonstrate what is possible when systems collaborate and services are designed with the voices of young people, families, and carers with lived experience. Through this collective approach, including insights from our coproduction team of experts by experience, we are helping more young people avoid inpatient admission, stay closer to home, and recover within their communities, with the right support networks around them.

“Whilst we acknowledge there is so much more to do, we wanted to take this opportunity to put the spotlight on the importance of CYP mental health and celebrate some of the successes we have had since starting this work.”

This collaborative approach has led to a 36% reduction in inpatient admissions and a 57% reduction in inpatient bed days. For CYP who do require admission, the average length of stay has reduced by 27%, supporting earlier discharge and recovery.

By reducing Tier 4 bed use and enabling more care to be delivered in the community through services commissioned by Toucan, the work completed since October 2022 has enabled an estimated £27.8m to be made available to support downstream reinvestment into community-based and preventative mental health services. This has also improved outcomes and experiences for CYP.

There has also been a reduction of 37.5 miles in the average distance travelled for treatment and a 73% reduction in out-of-area placements. This has helped, wherever possible, young people stay connected to family, education settings, and their local support and community networks.

This includes a continued focus and investment for Children in Care, ensuring they receive trauma-informed support and care closer to home.

The work from Toucan and its partners reflects the Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 theme, “This is My Place”, by strengthening the systems around CYP so they feel safe, supported and that they belong.