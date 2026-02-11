Shropshire FA reflects on progress and looks ahead to milestone year

Grassroots football continues to thrive, providing opportunities for everyone to get involved, from players, volunteers, coaches and referees to clubs and young leaders shaping their communities. Every story reinforces the positive impact football makes in Shropshire, and 2026 will see us amplify that impact even further

We’ve seen continued growth in participation pathways, making football accessible to people of all ages and abilities. From youth programmes to walking football for adults, and initiatives supporting women and girls, disability football and mental wellbeing, our focus remains on creating opportunities for everyone to enjoy and benefit from the game.

On February 15, local communities will have the chance to try walking football taster sessions, highlighting how football can support health, social connection and active lifestyles at any age.

Our Youth Council continues to strengthen the voice of young people in shaping football priorities, while our Equality, Diversity & Inclusion partnership with Shrewsbury Town Foundation is growing, ensuring that football in Shropshire is welcoming and inclusive for all.

February also brings Heart Month, and we’re encouraging clubs, players, coaches, officials, parents and carers to get involved in fundraising for the British Heart Foundation, supporting life-saving research and raising awareness about heart health. Activities across the month - including ‘Wear Red to Training Week’ from February 23 - will demonstrate how grassroots clubs can have a direct positive impact on community wellbeing.

Over the last month, we’ve been busy planning our 14 County Cup competitions, taking place in May, and we will soon be announcing our ‘Big Football Festival Weekend,’ celebrating the very best of grassroots football.

Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston talks to the grassroots football community in the associations first digital magazine of 2026

With 2026 being a World Cup year, it’s an exciting opportunity to inspire players, fans and communities alike.

This summer, we’ll also be celebrating grassroots heroes once again through the launch of our Shropshire FA Awards, shining a spotlight on the volunteers, coaches, referees, young leaders and clubs whose dedication makes our game thrive.

Look out for the launch of awards and don’t forget to nominate your heroes - it’s a chance to recognise the people who are at the heart of Shropshire football.

Our talented team continue to bring fresh ideas and energy, and throughout this year our focus will remain on elevating Shropshire FA as a community-impact leader.

Through the relaunch last year of our digital magazine and our first Business Partnership Brochure, we are enjoying a growing media presence as we continue to tell the stories that matter – from volunteers who are the heartbeat of grassroots football, to young leaders, coaches and clubs creating positive social impact across Shropshire.

Together, with the dedication of our staff and directors, and the commitment of you, our officials, players, clubs, volunteers, partners and communities, we will continue to grow the game, inspire the next generation of footballers and leaders, and ensure that football in Shropshire remains for everyone, at every level.

Thank you to everyone who contributes to the success of football in Shropshire. Here’s to another year of progress, opportunity, and, most importantly, football for all, as we look forward to celebrating 150 years of football in 2027.

Read the Shropshire FA's digital magazine at shropshirefa.com