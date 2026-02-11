Age is just a number as runner marks milestone birthday with charity fundraiser

Will Davison, from Ellesmere, decided to mark his 'big birthday' to raise money for the mental health charity MIND and to show others that you can stay fit as to get older.

A member of Oswestry Olympians club and a founder member of the Ellesmere Runners group, Will is a seasoned athlete who has medals for marathons including London and Manchester.

He has already completed the Birmingham and the Four Villages half marathons in Chester since his November birthday as well as representing Oswestry Olympians in cross country races and training several times a week.

"I wanted to show that people can continue enjoying running and other sports whatever their age. In fact I have taken first in my age group in events including the Four Villages Half Marathon since my birthday."

Will and his dog Teddy completing the annual Run/Walk for Anna event

Will chose to raise money for MIND in memory of popular young Ellesmere woman Anna Shore. He joins others in the community every New Year's Day in the Walk/Run for Anna in Ellesmere.

Anyone who would like to support Will in his fundraising can do so via: justgiving.com/page/william-davison.

