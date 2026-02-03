Shropshire FA’s latest digital magazine goes live, celebrating community, inclusion and grassroots football

The new issue features a wide range of inspiring content, led by a message from Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston, who reflects on the strong progress made across Shropshire football and looks ahead to an exciting year, with the county FA gearing up for its 150th anniversary in 2027.

At the heart of this edition is grassroots football’s ability to change lives. A standout feature tells the inspirational story of Luca, whose journey through football has helped shape his confidence, health and ambitions. From his love of AFC Telford United to his success in pan-disability and mainstream football, Luca’s story highlights the power of inclusive pathways and supportive communities.

February’s edition places a strong focus on Heart Month, as Shropshire FA continues its partnership with the British Heart Foundation.

Latest safeguarding initiative from Shropshire FA

Features include the national Every Minute Matters campaign, CPR awareness across football, inspiring stories from Shifnal Girls FC learning lifesaving skills and a rallying call from the Shropshire FA Youth Council encouraging clubs to take part in Wear Red to Training Week.

Community impact remains a central theme throughout the magazine, with features celebrating:

Rueben’s 10-year journey with Shrewsbury Town Foundation and his contribution to the local community

The vital role of football mums ahead of Mother’s Day, including a spotlight on grassroots coach and volunteer Sam

The launch of a new Business 5-a-side League, bringing local companies together through football

A new Safeguarding Campaign, providing a confidential and anonymous reporting system to protect grassroots football

Luca's amazing football journey

The issue also highlights opportunities to get involved, from fundraising and volunteering to advertising in the Shropshire FA Digital Magazine, helping businesses connect directly with the heart of local football.

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said, “Every story in this magazine reflects the incredible people, clubs and communities that make football in Shropshire so special. As we move through 2026 and look ahead to our 150th anniversary year in ‘27, our focus remains on growing the game, strengthening inclusion and maximising football’s positive impact across our county.”

Marking Heart Month with British Heart Foundation

The Shropshire FA Digital Magazine is free to read and available now: issuu.com/shropsfa/docs/february_2026_digital_magazine

Business partner opportunities