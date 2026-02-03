Local charity receives awards from the Lawn Tennis Association

Adding to the celebrations, Jan Deane, one of the charity’s dedicated volunteers who helps organise the Walking Tennis group in Shrewsbury, received a Highly Commended accolade for her selfless commitment to improving the physical and social wellbeing of older people.

The awards were presented at the Tennis Shropshire AGM & Presentation Evening on Thursday, January 29 at The Lantern, Shrewsbury, shining a spotlight on the charity’s inspiring work within the local community. The charity will now be shortlisted against other county winners in this category and judging by the LTA will take place next month.

The LTA Opened Up Awards were launched in 2015, with the support of former LTA President Cathie Sabin OBE, and celebrate individuals and organisations across the country who are helping to grow tennis in creative, inclusive and community-focused ways.

Emma Wilde (left) and Jan Deane from Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin receive the awards from the LTA.

Emma Wilde, Head of Wellbeing & Friendship Services at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are really honoured to receive these prestigious awards. Our Walking Tennis sessions offer a great opportunity to get some gentle exercise. Our group is a fun, friendly and inclusive way to enjoy the game and socialise in a supportive environment.”

Walking Tennis offers a slower-paced version of the traditional game, with simple rule adaptations to keep it accessible and enjoyable. Players can’t run or jump, the ball can bounce twice, and games are usually played on a smaller court with modified equipment - making it easier to learn while keeping all the fun.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin currently runs a Walking Tennis group in Shrewsbury and is encouraging new members aged 55 and over to come along - no experience required, just enthusiasm! Sessions take place every Tuesday between 10am and 11am at The Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre in Shrewsbury.

Anyone interested in joining the Walking Tennis group or finding out more can contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk