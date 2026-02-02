Telford MP visits veterans project that is changing lives

Funded by the Veterans Foundation, the unique woodlands programme is led by Small Woods, the UK association for woodland stewardship and care, with support from charity Bournville Village Trust.

During the visit, Shaun Davies MP saw firsthand the positive impact the programme has for veterans, who attend the weekly sessions. The programme offers a supportive environment where veterans can connect with others who understand their experiences and learn new skills, including green woodworking - a form of woodworking that uses ‘green’ or unseasoned timber.

Shaun Davies said: “Seeing this programme in action shows just how powerful nature-based support can be. The work being done by Small Woods and Bournville Village Trust in Telford is helping veterans build confidence, develop new skills and find a sense of belonging. It’s an excellent example of how community-led projects can make a real difference.”

Based at Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village, which is managed by Bournville Village Trust, the programme is particularly vital for veterans facing challenges with their mental health.

Shaun Davies MP with members of Small Woods, Bournville Village Trust and veterans.

This includes post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions, which according to a King’s College London study are on the rise in Armed Forces personal and veterans.

Veterans like Liam Murphy who attends the sessions said: “Many veterans suffer in silence. I have PTSD and wanted to find people who understood that even if I look fine on the outside, it’s different inside. This group truly understands—it’s changed my life. We love being outdoors, and all you hear is laughter. I recommend it to anyone.”

Rebecca Vincent-Evans, Small Woods Engagement Officer, said: “We were delighted to welcome Shaun Davies MP to see first-hand the difference our Woodlands programme is making to local veterans. We’d love to hear from other veterans who would like to join us, as we know from those who already attend the difference it made to their lives.”

A bench made by the veterans during their woodworking classes.

Fleur Hemming, Estates and Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: “I know from speaking to the veterans how vital programmes like this are. We are very pleased to be working with Small Woods to provide a calm and tranquil place where they can enjoy nature and take care of themselves.”

The woodlands programme for veterans runs every Monday and Wednesday from 10am-3pm at Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village.

For more information and to book a space, contact Rebecca Vincent-Evans on 01952 432769 or email rebeccavincentevans@smallwoods.org.uk