Local historian presents talk on Garden City movement this evening

The Garden City movement was developed in 1898 by social reformer, Ebenezer Howard. Many people will know about the most famous garden cities such as Welwyn Garden City, Letchworth or Hampstead Garden Suburb. Ned will be exploring the principles behind the Garden City movement and looking into some lesser known examples.

The Perfect Place to Live: Garden Villages and Utopia - a talk by Ned Williams

Venue: The Red House, High St Albrighton

Date: Monday, February 2

Time: 7.30pm

£3 for visitors or £12 to join the society for the year - all welcome