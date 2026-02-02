Crosstalk: A moment of reflection

Lockdowns, isolation and uncertainty became commonplace. We lost loved ones, wrestled with loneliness, and encountered unforeseen challenges. Yet, amid the hardship, we also witnessed remarkable resilience, kindness, and hope. We learned how important real human contact is, and we promised ourselves we'd never take it for granted again.

The Bible reminds us "The Lord is close to the broken-hearted, and saves those who are crushed in spirit". During those trying times we found ways to uplift one-another - checking in on our neighbours, applauding healthcare workers, and adapting to new ways of staying connected. Even when physically separated, communities discovered strength in unity.

This anniversary serves as a moment of reflection. We remember those we lost and acknowledge the ongoing difficulties. At the same time, we recognise the strength we've gained, and the ways in which we've grown.

The past five years have illuminated hat truly matters: compassion, connection, and the quiet assurance that we are never alone. As we move forward, may we continue to embrace hope and support each other, knowing that even in the darkest moments, light persists.

The Rev Richard Hall, Superintendent minister, Shropshire and Marches Methodist Circuit