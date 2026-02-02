Calling all Shropshire grassroots football teams as nationwide kit giveaway launches

Carling will give 25 grassroots teams a fully personalised kit worth £3,000, including home and away shirts, training jackets, match and training balls, plus bibs and kit bags – helping local sides feel proud and match-ready.

The giveaway runs until Monday, March 30, with teams able to enter by scanning QR codes on screens in participating local pubs, including venues in the Mitchells & Butlers, Greene King, Marston’s and Craft Union estates. Teams can also enter via the Mitchells & Butlers and Greene King apps.

As part of the campaign, clubs are encouraged to share what winning would mean for their team and their community on Instagram using #CarlingGrassroots.

Calling all Shropshire grassroots football teams! Carling launches nationwide kit giveaway

New for 2026, a selection of the winning teams will also be filmed and featured across Carling’s social channels and on screens in local pubs – shining a spotlight on grassroots football stories from communities around the country.

The grassroots initiative aims to help clubs get match ready while fostering stronger connections between local pubs and the teams in their community.

Ryan Mclaughlin, Brand Director for Carling at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “From packed stadiums to local pitches, football has always brought people together – and that’s something Carling has championed for generations. This campaign is about supporting the grassroots teams that keep the game alive in communities across the UK.

“Grassroots football is built on friendships, local support and the pub as a meeting place. Pubs have long played an important role beyond the bar as places where teams gather, supporters connect and local culture thrives. By backing grassroots clubs, we want to help teams feel confident, match-ready and supported, while bringing local football and local pubs closer together and celebrating the shared passion that connects them.

For full terms and conditions, to apply, and to find a participating pub, visit: carlinggrassroots.com.