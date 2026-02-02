Borderland Rotary has haggis piped in on Burns Night

Cathy Osselton, who organised the event said: “There’s nothing more evocative than to hear the pipes as Andy first led our club members to dinner and then piped the haggis in. I spent much of my early life in Scotland on holiday with my grandparents, and it was wonderful to enjoy the famous, ‘Address to a Haggis’ again - in the Gaelic”.

Rabbie Burns is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and is celebrated worldwide. He is best known for the poems and lyrics he wrote in the Scottish dialect with the most famous work being, Auld Lang Syne, which is sung at the turn of the year on New Year's Eve.

“A great evening was had by all, and I’d like to thank everyone for their help in making it such a success”, continued Cathy, “Although we’re on the border of England and Wales it’s good that we don’t forget Scotland”.

Andy Young, Steve Jerman & Cathy Osselton celebrate Burns Night