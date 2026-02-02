Badminton England launch Shuttle Stars Junior Programme to inspire kids in Shropshire to get active

The launch marks a significant milestone in Badminton England’s long-term strategy, Badminton: A Sport for Everyone, introduced in September 2023, and reflects the sport’s strategic focus on youth participation and inclusion.

Shuttle Stars is aimed at introducing a new generation of children to badminton in a fun, welcoming and inclusive environment, sparking, fostering and nurturing a lifelong passion for sport and physical activity.

The launch event follows a successful Shuttle Stars pilot programme delivered across several leisure centres nationwide. The next phase will now focus on driving sign-ups across leisure centres, clubs and schools throughout England.

Over 100 school children enjoyed a day of badminton at the launch event

At the launch at Manchester Velodrome, over 100 school children took part in badminton sessions many of them picking up a badminton racket and playing for the first time. They were joined on court by two of the country’s rising stars, Cholan Kayan and Sid Palakkal.

Speaking at the launch, Cholan, Manchester Badminton captain, said: “It’s great to see the launch of Shuttle Stars here and see so many children having fun in such an incredible and inspiring venue. I hope they develop a love for playing badminton and that Shuttle Stars and Championships can inspire kids across the country to pick up a racket.

“By having fun and learning the sport, I had the chance to discover my true passion in badminton as a kid. Programmes like Shuttle Stars give these children the same chance I had to thrive in an inclusive and welcoming environment.”

Recent figures from Sport England’s Active Lives Report show a steady rise in the number of children and young people playing the sport, with 483,000 playing weekly in the 2024/25 academic year, up from 350,700 in the 2017/18 academic year. Badminton England has also seen its membership increase – from 33,591 in the 2023/24 season to 35,427 in the 2025/26 season. Shuttle Stars will build on this growing audience to further increase participation and engagement in the sport.

England player Sid Palakkal was at the launch event

Badminton England Sport Director George Wood said: “We want Shuttle Stars to bring a new generation of children into the sport through a fun, welcoming, inclusive environment which offers them the opportunity to learn and develop their skills, keep fit, make friends and take their first steps into the world of badminton.

“Our mission is to make badminton the most inclusive and accessible sport in England and a sport for everyone. That starts at the very beginning by giving all children, regardless of their background, the opportunity to play badminton and develop a lifelong passion for the sport. The children who were here today are the future of our sport and, after such a successful launch, we are excited to see Shuttle Stars rolled out across the country at clubs, leisure centres and schools.”

Shuttle Stars will act as an entry point for children who are new to badminton, whilst also offering a structured pathway for those who wish to progress further in competitions.

Parents and coaches from Shropshire are now being encouraged to sign up to Shuttle Stars. More information, including details of local leisure centres, clubs and schools delivering the programme, can be found at: badmintonengland.co.uk/play/programmes/shuttle-stars