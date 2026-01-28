Charity CEO receives a Shropshire High Sheriff’s Award

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point House, was the recipient of a 2026 High Sheriff’s Award In recognition of his ‘great and valuable service to the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin community.’

Wayne was one of several volunteers and organisations who received awards at a ceremony at Telford’s Central Fire Station last week. The award was presented by Jane Trowbridge, High Sheriff of Shropshire, with Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, in attendance.

Wayne said: “I was honoured and humbled to have my work acknowledged with this award. This recognition is very much a reflection of the people around me and the collective effort that takes place every day.

“I would like to thank our Board of Trustees for their continued support, particularly our Chair, Keith Osmund-Smith BEM, for his leadership and encouragement.

“Above all, it is the dedicated team at Meeting Point House who make things happen day in, day out, and I am incredibly grateful to work alongside such committed and compassionate people.”

Jane Trowbridge, High Sheriff of Shropshire and Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point House

Although Wayne has only been in post for just over two years, his background in senior hospitality management has brought significant commercial acumen to the charity. As well as overhauling systems and processes, he has invested in bringing the building back up to a modern standard and strengthening the Charities Board of Directors by recruiting new trustees.

Significant projects over the past two years include revitalising the Hummingbird Café, a transformation led by Catering Manager, Sharon Dean, which turned the cafe into a thriving, profitable, and community-engaging asset. In the run-up to Christmas, the café provided a free two-course Christmas dinner for the homeless and vulnerable people of Telford, supported by many businesses and organisations, including Telford Street Pastors and Telford Minster, both based at the Meeting Point House.

Last year, Meeting Point House also made an impact on its sustainability policies by investing close to £100,000 in solar panels and heat source pumps, and this year, there will be more investment to replace the last gas boiler.

Wayne continued: “I am simply one person amongst many who make this place ‘tick’. I am blessed to have such a wonderful, committed, and dedicated team who share my desire to both improve Meeting Point House and work more closely with the local community.”