Shropshire communities are encouraged to get active for winter at new non-contact boxing class

People living with Parkinson’s in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas of Shropshire are being encouraged to try a new Boxing for Parkinson’s class which is aiming to help more local communities live well.

When: launching on Tuesday 24 February, and then weekly every Tuesday.

Where: Brightstar Boxing, Unit 8, Civic Trade Park, Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury, SY1 3TH.

Delivered by Brightstar Boxing Gym in Shrewsbury and supported by funding from Parkinson’s UK, the new boxing classes aim to help more people living with Parkinson’s to get active in a fun and engaging way.

Boxing for Parkinson’s is a specialist non-contact boxing programme which teaches boxing techniques for people living with long term health conditions, including Parkinson’s.

Non-contact boxing focuses on improving a participants balance, core strength and coordination, using boxing pads and punchbags while standing or seated.

Experienced instructors and volunteers oversee the sessions and can offer support and guidance for every participant. All ages and abilities are welcome to take part and the emphasis is on being active in a fun and social way.

No previous experience is required and all boxing pads and equipment is provided by the gym. Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water. Relatives and carers are also welcome to attend or join in with the sessions.

Spaces are limited, so it is essential for participants to register if they would like to take part in the sessions.

Iain Howard, Boxing instructor at Brightstar Boxing, said: “Brightstar are delighted to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK to bring this new Boxing for Parkinson’s session to West Shropshire.

“As a community organisation, we have seen the direct positive impact that boxing can have on both physical and mental health, so being able to offer this specifically to the Parkinson’s community is incredibly exciting.

“The sessions will provide a fun, friendly, and supportive way to get a little fitter, build confidence, and feel good. We can’t wait to get started.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is no cure. Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK every 20 minutes and by 2050, the number of people living with the condition worldwide will double to 25 million.

Parkinson’s UK is the leading European funder of Parkinson’s research and here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.