Last few tickets for celebrity piano concert

Polina Osetinskaya, who gave her first solo recital at the age of six and by the age of nine was playing Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto with orchestra, is appearing at St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury, on Friday, January 30, from 7.30pm.

She is one of the stars of Shropshire Music Trust’s 2025/26 programme which is featuring a wide range of exciting events.

Paolina Osetinskaya

Musical director John Moore said: “We have a few tickets left to see Polina – it is set to be an exciting evening featuring a superb pianist.

“Polina is riding on the crest of a wave professionally, having recently given a series of triumphant recitals around Europe, including playing three of Prokofiev’s piano concertos in a single concert.

“She is accompanist to the great Soviet-born Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov, with whom she will be appearing at London’s Barbican Centre shortly after her recital in Shrewsbury.”

Polina Osetinskaya

Polina is hailed as an elegant and nuanced pianist and has played at the most prestigious venues across the world, including the Berlin Philharmonic Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein and Concerthaus, London’s Barbican Centre, Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, as well as in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Poland, USA, Russia and Israel.

When she appears in Shrewsbury her concert programme will include Johann Sebastian Bach and Sergei Rachmaninov.

More details and a link to tickets can be found at the Shropshire Music Trust website: shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets