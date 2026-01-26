From local support to global motorsport: Hills Ford’s story

For decades, Hills Ford has been a familiar name across the region, not just as a major local employer, but as a business with a consistent record of supporting people, sport and community life well beyond its showroom doors.

From backing local charities and individuals, to supporting grassroots and regional sport, the family run Ford dealership has built a reputation for giving back to the area it serves. Motorsport, however, has long been one of the most visible expressions of that commitment.

The Hill family’s involvement in rallying stretches back more than half a century, be that competing, car preparation or sponsorship in the sport. Their passion has seen Hills prepared cars compete on British stages, on track and even attracted notable visitors — including a young Ayrton Senna, who is remembered as having visited the family during his early career.

Jon Armstrong preparing for his WRC debut in 2026

Their passions and support continues today through the likes of the Hills Ford Stages Rally, a premier Closed Road Rally that brings the festival of national rallying in from no accessible to public stages and the forests and to local communities, drawing competitors, teams and spectators and tourism, providing economic and social benefits locally.

That same long-term approach of supporting motorsport and people is extending to the world stage.

Hills Ford has announced its backing of Irish rally driver Jon Armstrong as he prepares for his first full season in the FIA World Rally Championship in 2026, competing with M-Sport Ford. Armstrong’s WRC campaign is supported by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and marks a significant milestone in a career built steadily through junior and European competition.

For Hills Ford the move reflects a familiar pattern, backing individuals as they progress, with an emphasis on development rather than short-term gains.

A new team -Will Hill, Jon Armstrong, Tim Hill & Richard Hill

Armstrong has established himself as one of rallying’s most consistent performers of recent years. A two-time runner-up in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship, he also claimed the 2018 WRC eSports title and went on to secure multiple wins and podium finishes across Europe. In 2025, he finished second overall in the European Rally Championship. A Hard fought championship that attracts some of the worlds best drivers and teams and earning his opportunity to step up to rallying’s highest level.

Armstrong will work closely with Hills Ford throughout the 2026 season, using a range of Ford vehicles and taking part in activities away from the stages alongside his competitive programme. so keep an eye out for him as he may be attending some activities local through the year.

For Hills Ford, the support of a driver reaching the pinnacle of world rallying sits comfortably alongside its continued investment closer to home. From regional events and initiatives to its ongoing role in the Hills Ford Stages.

Speaking about the announcement, Hills Ford director Tim Hill said: “Armstrong’s journey through the sport reflected the values the business has long supported, describing his progression as the result of persistence and earned opportunity rather than overnight success.”

Rally Drivers side by side: John Armstrong - Will Hill

Armstrong, meanwhile, welcomed the backing as he prepares for the biggest season of his career, noting the importance of having support from a business with a genuine understanding of rallying and its demands.

As preparations build towards the 2026 season, Hills Ford’s involvement at both local and at an international level offers a clear example of how a regional businesses can play a meaningful role in sport and the community — not only by supporting elite competition, but by sustaining the pathways and events that connect world-class motorsport back to the communities where it all begins. There are few businesses that or focused on support over and above just trying to sell cars.

The company are also opening a new site this year in Worcestershire adding job opportunities to the list too.