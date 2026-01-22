New opportunities for free youth football and mentoring in Telford

The initiative is aimed at young people who want to change direction in their lives and who may be at risk of antisocial behaviour, county lines exploitation, and criminal involvement. Using football as a positive engagement tool, the programme will combine high-quality coaching with mentoring, fitness, and mental health support to help young people build confidence, discipline, and positive futures.

Sessions will run every Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm and are completely free to attend. The long-term ambition is to form a competitive Under-16s team and enter a local league next season, giving participants a clear pathway, purpose, and sense of belonging.

Crucially, the new programme will link directly into the Foundation’s eight AFC Telford Kicks youth clubs, which operate weekly across antisocial behaviour hotspot areas throughout the borough, alongside regular pop-up community sessions. This joined-up approach ensures young people can move seamlessly from open-access youth engagement into structured football, mentoring, and longer-term opportunities.

(From left) Ian Preece, Tim Alln, Telford and Wrekin Mayor Eileen Callear, Ben Buttler and Jonathan Bradley. Picture: James Shaw

The programme will be delivered by an experienced, values-driven team:

Ian Preece, Managing Director – AFC Telford United Foundation

Ben Butler, Founder – New Generation Coaching & Manager – GEN FC

Tim Alln, Lead Football Coach

Johnny Bradley, Fitness Coach & Mental Health Support

Tim Alln will lead football delivery alongside Ben Butler, with Ben managing the team. Johnny Bradley will deliver fitness and mental health support, with all three practitioners providing pastoral and wellbeing support.

A structured mentoring pathway will sit alongside football delivery, led by Ian Preece, Ben Butler, and Johnny Bradley, supporting young people into education, qualifications, volunteering, and employment opportunities.

Ian Preece, Managing Director, AFC Telford United Foundation said: “This new programme builds directly on the work we have been delivering through our eight AFC Telford Kicks youth clubs and pop-up community sessions, which we have run consistently for the past four years in antisocial behaviour hotspot areas across the borough.

“Every year we look to grow, evolve and reach more young people. What makes our approach different is that participation doesn’t stop on the pitch — young people can work with us to gain qualifications, real-life experience and clear progression pathways.

“Since starting our youth club programme, we have seen former participants go on to become fully qualified and now working for the Foundation, which shows what’s possible when young people are given belief, structure and long-term support.

“This new partnership with New Gen FC gives us another vital avenue to engage vulnerable and misled young people, helping steer them away from antisocial behaviour and towards positive futures.

“Football is the engagement tool, but the real impact is changing lives, opening doors and showing young people they have a future.”

Ben Butler is the founder of New Generation Coaching and currently works as a Lived Experience Drug and Alcohol Worker for Shropshire Council.

His work is shaped by lived experience. As a young person, Ben faced abuse at home, racial abuse, and a lack of positive role models, leading to involvement in football violence, drugs, knife crime, and a 42-month sentence in a Young Offenders Institution at Stoke Heath.

After choosing to change his life, Ben served in the Armed Forces before being medically discharged due to epilepsy and depression. He has since been diagnosed with further mental health challenges, which inform his trauma-aware approach.

For over 10 years, Ben has mentored and coached young people at risk of serious violence and exploitation. He is the author of Misunderstood, a Second Chance Achiever Award winner, and now Manager of GEN FC, using football to help young people find direction, confidence, and purpose.

Ben said: “I am proud to represent AFC Telford United Foundation to help our young people off the streets and find direction with many possibilities. This is a dream to coach New Gen FC, and it wouldn’t have been possible without my good friend Ian Preece who made this happen.”

Johnny Bradley, Fitness Coach & Mental Health Support, added: “Having served my country, I understand the power of structure, teamwork and purpose. Sport gave me a positive outlet through my own challenges, and it’s why I’m passionate about supporting young people to build their mental health, confidence and wellbeing.

“This initiative isn’t just about developing better players — it’s about mentoring the next generation and giving them belief, direction and a positive place to belong.”

Cllr Eileen Callear, Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, said: “I am excited to be working with Ben Butler’s New Gen FC team and AFC Telford United Foundation. This shows what’s possible when we create a safe, welcoming and dynamic space where young people can play football, grow in confidence, and get the support they need with the challenges they face, including their mental health.”