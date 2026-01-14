Young artists to take inspiration from Royal event planner

Andrew (Vern) Stokes OBE, MVO, DL left school in Telford at 16 to join the British Army and has since held various distinguished positions, including Garrison Sergeant Major for the past decade.

But despite now spending his days organising state events like King Charles’s Coronation and VE Day commemorations, Vern has never forgotten the people and groups who supported him during his youth and – as part of his role as patron of 4 All Foundation – will be travelling back to his hometown to view the Art 4 All exhibition.

The charity is calling on groups in the area to sign up to take part, with the cost of all materials being covered for them. All of the Vern-inspired artwork created will go on display in June 2026, and the 4 All team is also hoping to organise a trip to London for some of the participants, as part of an end-of-project celebration.

Vern Stokes

4 All Director of Operations George Hounsell explains: “Vern exemplifies what is possible when young people are given the right support, as well as working hard to achieve their goals in life. He stands as an inspiration for all of us, so who better to inspire the artwork for our Art 4 All project?

“We are really looking forward to seeing the finished artwork, and encourage those who take part to be as creative as they like! Once completed, the exhibition will feature all of the young people’s work, and Vern will be coming to Telford to see it all in-person.”

Vern added: “I am deeply honoured to support the Art For All initiative. Growing up in Shropshire, I was fortunate to be inspired and supported by organisations similar to the 4 All Foundation. As a result, I understand the strength and power of community support, it was that support that gave me the confidence to pursue my career, have significant opportunities and experiences.

“Now, as someone who organises and delivers state occasions and significant national events, it’s truly inspiring to see young artists channel their talent into celebrating our shared heritage, and I look forward to witnessing their creativity and passion. Everything is possible, good luck.”

For more information, or to sign up to take part, email info@4all.foundation with the subject line ‘Art 4 All’.

4 All Foundation works to support communities across Shropshire through a range of activities and programmes including youth clubs, wellbeing groups, schools partnerships and holiday sessions, as well as running two community hubs. Their aims are to improve health and wellbeing, community involvement, education and employability, and participation in sport. Visit 4all.foundation for more information.