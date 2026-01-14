Meet Molly, the 8-year-old goalkeeper inspiring more girls to take up football

Here Molly chats about her journey so far, the challenges she’s faced and what she hopes comes next for girls’ football in Shropshire.

Falling in love with football

For Molly, football started at home.

“My brother plays, and I like watching it on TV,” she explains. Whether she’s watching him compete on Sundays or glued to the Premier League, she’s always learning.

It didn’t take long before she found her own place on the pitch - as a goalkeeper.

“I like to stop the ball going into the goal and help my team from conceding,” she says with pride. It’s a big responsibility, but one she embraces with confidence.

Training, teamwork and finding her football family

Molly trains with her manager, Carl, on the astro pitches - sessions she looks forward to every week.

“I enjoy it because it’s with some of my school friends and it’s just girls,” she says. For many young players, having a supportive environment makes all the difference, and Molly is no exception.

She plays for Shrewsbury Juniors, although finding enough girls her age to form a full team has been tough. Still, she plays for her school too, recently competing in a tournament at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

“There are a lot more girls wanting to play now,” she adds, noticing the positive changes happening across Shropshire.

It’s a family affair too - Molly’s dad Adrian, New Car Sales Manager at Furrows in Shrewsbury.

The company are proud sponsor of girls’ football across the county and business partners with Shropshire FA.

Football runs in the Furrows family, and their support helps keep opportunities growing for young players like Molly.

Role models and inspiration

Ask Molly about her football heroes, and she doesn't hesitate:

Her brother, who inspires her every week

Emi Martínez, because “he’s a good goalkeeper”

Ollie Watkins, whose goals - and the fan songs - she loves

It’s a mix of family motivation and top-flight talent that keeps her striving to improve.

Overcoming challenges

One of the biggest challenges Molly has faced is simply finding a team with enough girls her age. It’s a common issue in grassroots football, but she hopes her story encourages more girls to get involved.

After a tough match, Molly says motivation comes naturally. She focuses on what she enjoyed, learns from the rest and looks ahead to the next kick-off.

Proudest moments and big dreams

One moment stands out so far: her impressive shot-stopping performance for the school team.

“I managed to save a lot of shots,” she says - a keeper’s dream day. She’s also proud of convincing some of her friends to start playing too, proving her influence reaches beyond the goal line.

Looking ahead, Molly has a simple but meaningful wish:

“I hope we can start having regular football matches every weekend and make new friends.”

Life outside football

Balancing school, friends and sport comes naturally for Molly - at least for now.

“It’s easy at the minute because I’m only 8,” she laughs. With her brother playing often, she practices on the sidelines with her sister, turning family time into football time.

Advice for other girls thinking about playing

Molly doesn’t hesitate:

“Just give it a try. It’s great fun and it’s not just for boys.”

It’s a message that perfectly sums up the growing movement in Shropshire - more girls stepping onto the pitch, more opportunities to play, and more young leaders like Molly inspiring the next wave.

Stories like Molly's show why support for grassroots girls' football matters. With families, clubs and businesses like Furrows Group backing the game, the future of girls' football in Shropshire is looking bright.