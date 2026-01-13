Shrewsbury Men’s Walking Football Club triumph in Spain

The team recently travelled to Oliva on Spain’s North Costa Blanca, around 60 miles south of Valencia, to take part in an international walking football tournament. Wearing their Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin tops with pride, the squad represented the county – and the UK – in spectacular fashion.

Competing in the over-65s league, the team faced strong opposition from two local sides from Oliva, a team from nearby Moraira, and visitors from Eastbourne. The Spanish teams were a true international mix, made up of ex-pats from the UK and players originally from Spain, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay, France and Holland – making the competition both diverse and with a friendly rivalry.

Playing 7-a-side matches over two days, the Shropshire team rose to the challenge and topped the league with an outstanding record of 7 wins and 1 draw. The team scored 22 goals and conceded only 2 giving them 15 points in total.

An incredible achievement – and one that reflects far more than footballing skill.

The Shrewsbury Men’s Walking Football team.

Norman Pryce from the club said: “Of all the things that football provides, none is more valuable than the development of friendship. The time we spend together every week has strengthened our bonds and elevated our friendship to its highest level – pure camaraderie.”

Walking football offers so much more than keeping fit. It brings mental and physical health benefits, enjoyment, wellbeing and genuine social connection – a chance to laugh, move, and belong.

Inspired by their success, the club is now encouraging other men aged 60+ to lace up their trainers and give walking football a go.

The Shrewsbury Walking Football Club for men aged 60+ meets every Thursday morning at 10am at Monkmoor Recreation Centre, Racecourse Crescent. Please wear comfortable clothing and trainers or plimsolls and it’s recommended you bring a small bottle of water. The cost is £4 per player. No previous experience is needed – just a willingness to move, have fun and be part of a friendly and supportive group.

The charity also support a walking football team for women aged 55+ which meets every Wednesday morning at the same venue.

For more information or to get involved, contact the charity’s Wellbeing Services team on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

Whether you’re looking to get active, make new friends, or dream of international football glory of your own – now’s the perfect time to join.