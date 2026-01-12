Midlands holiday parks call for extension of rates relief

Their call is being led by the Holiday and Residential Parks Association (HARPA) which says the relief should be extended to all 3,000 parks in its membership

The association's director-general Debbie Walker, said: “Any increased business rates relief should not just apply to pubs, but to the whole hospitality and tourism sector, which continues to face sustained financial pressures. A piecemeal approach could risk leaving some parts of the visitor economy struggling with rising costs.

“The UK holiday parks sector is a major yet often overlooked part of the domestic tourism industry. It generates £12.2bn in visitor expenditure, contributes £7.2bn in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy, and supports 226,745 full-time jobs, predominantly in rural and coastal communities.

“These are not just numbers - they represent livelihoods, communities and regional economic resilience. These businesses are vital to local economies, employment. They need a business rates system that allows them to thrive, invest, and continue to support local jobs, pubs and supply chains.”