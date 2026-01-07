Shropshire sports club bowled over by £3,000 boost

Wem Cricket Club has been given a £3,000 boost from Persimmon Homes West Midlands through its Community Champions initiative.

The funding will support the club’s project to install new England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved astro-turf nets to replace its ageing facilities. The upgrade will allow year-round coaching, expand opportunities for juniors and women’s teams, and open the door for community and school use.

The cheque was presented to Club Chairman Shaun Astley at the ground, joined by Persimmon Homes West Midlands Managing Director Joe Turner and local ward Councillor Alan Holford.

Councillor for Wem and Wem Rural, Alan Holford said: “It was great to speak to members of Wem Cricket Club and find out about the projects they are undertaking. This kind donation from Persimmon Homes will really benefit the community.”

Shaun Astley, Chairman of Wem Cricket Club said: “Wem Cricket Club is incredibly grateful for the generous support from Persimmon Homes. This funding brings us a significant step closer to installing our new cricket net facility. It will enhance our ability to develop cricket within the community, support players of all ages and abilities, and ensure our facilities are maintained for future generations.”

Joe Turner, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “Wem Cricket Club is a real asset to the town, offering opportunities for more than 180 local players, including a large junior section and growing women’s and girls’ teams. We’re proud to support their efforts to improve facilities and keep cricket thriving in the community.”