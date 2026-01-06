Sunshine Coast to Shropshire: Australian football academy settles at Bishop's Castle

The academy’s players and staff have been using Bishop's Castle Leisure Centre twice a week as part of their full-time training schedule, making the most of the centre’s facilities.

The group arrived late in August this year for a 10-month programme that runs through to May 2026.

Fergus Fraser, UK Head of Performance for the academy, said the decision to base the programme in Shropshire came down to finding the right environment.

“Choosing Bishop’s Castle was largely coincidence, but a fortunate one. We needed somewhere safe, quiet and close-knit, somewhere our players could focus on football and enjoy a unique life experience. Bishop's Castle fit that perfectly.”

Sunshine Coast FC at Bishop's Castle

The leisure centre’s gym quickly became an important resource for the squad as they train every Tuesday and Thursday.

“It’s a well-equipped space, the players have really benefited from having access twice as week as a group, and the staff always do their best to help us find the right balance between our needs and those of their regular users. They’ve been fantastic to work with.

“Everyone’s enjoying being here. It’s obviously a bit colder than home, but the players have adapted. They’re loving the opportunity to compete in English football and to grow both on and off the pitch.”

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “We’re proud to be supporting the team during their time with us and to play a small part in helping grassroots football thrive. We wish them the very best for the rest of their stay.”

The teams are currently competing across several leagues, including the JPL Midlands (U16), JPL Northwest (U18), and the National Football Youth League (U23). Two of the academy’s female players are also representing Shrewsbury Town Women.

As the programme continues through spring, the academy will remain based in Bishop's Castle, contributing to the sporting life of the town.

To find out more about Bishop Castle Leisure Centre, see here.