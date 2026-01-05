Staffordshire Motorsport Show returns to Uttoxeter racecourse in 2026

Saturday, June 6, is a relaxed evening with a band, with cars demonstrating on the Sunday. Access to Saturday evening is free and tickets for Sunday are available for purchase online at a price of £15 until April 30, and will be £20 on the day of the event.

Sunday, June 7, will showcase a rally stage, an oval demonstration, and a hovercraft display, with the rally stage occurring six times throughout the day, alongside stock car action and hovercraft demonstrations at various intervals.

In addition to the demonstrations, there will be car club displays, trade stalls, and food courts available for attendees. Access to the Rally Paddock will be granted during breaks in the rally activities, and a meet and greet session is scheduled for the lunch break.

The events cater to both automotive enthusiasts and families, offering arts and crafts, car displays, children's entertainment, a show and shine competition, gourmet food options, and much more. Ample free parking is provided, and children under 16 can enter for free.

With tickets priced at just £15 for adults, they are selling quickly. To secure your tickets and avoid disappointment, please visit: powerofmotorsport.co.uk/event-tickets. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to the second annual Staffordshire Motorsport Show!