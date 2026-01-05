Shropshire Star
Close

Staffordshire Motorsport Show returns to Uttoxeter racecourse in 2026

After the first successful event for Ignition Events Management, the team are excited to announce the return of the Staffordshire Motorsport Show, taking place over the weekend of June 6-7 at Uttoxeter Racecourse.

By contributor Daniel Ellis
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Staffordshire Motorsport Show returns to Uttoxeter racecourse in 2026
Meet and Greet Band Night

Saturday, June 6, is a relaxed evening with a band, with cars demonstrating on the Sunday. Access to Saturday evening is free and tickets for Sunday are available for purchase online at a price of £15 until April 30, and will be £20 on the day of the event.

Sunday, June 7, will showcase a rally stage, an oval demonstration, and a hovercraft display, with the rally stage occurring six times throughout the day, alongside stock car action and hovercraft demonstrations at various intervals.

4x4 Demo Stage
4x4 Demo Stage

In addition to the demonstrations, there will be car club displays, trade stalls, and food courts available for attendees. Access to the Rally Paddock will be granted during breaks in the rally activities, and a meet and greet session is scheduled for the lunch break.

Cross Karts
Cross Karts

The events cater to both automotive enthusiasts and families, offering arts and crafts, car displays, children's entertainment, a show and shine competition, gourmet food options, and much more. Ample free parking is provided, and children under 16 can enter for free.

Car Clubs SMS
Car Clubs SMS

With tickets priced at just £15 for adults, they are selling quickly. To secure your tickets and avoid disappointment, please visit: powerofmotorsport.co.uk/event-tickets. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to the second annual Staffordshire Motorsport Show!

SMS Leaflet
Staffordshire Motorsport Show comes to Staffordshire on June 6-7