Shropshire football club's documentary released early due to demand

The New Saints: Road to Europe - The Mike Harris Story is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, and will release on Google Play on January 9. The film follows the club’s rise to become the first Welsh domestic side to qualify for a UEFA competition proper, culminating in their appearance in the UEFA Conference League.

The documentary combines behind-the-scenes access, archive footage and interviews to explore how The New Saints moved from domestic dominance to competing on the European stage. It also examines the role of chairman Mike Harris in shaping the club’s long-term direction and ambitions.

TNS chairman Mike Harris speaks to documentary makers

Harris finds himself at the centre of the film, with his leadership and unconventional approach presented as key factors in the club’s rise. The documentary reflects on the challenges and setbacks faced along the way, as well as the moments that defined one of the most significant periods in the club’s history.

Mike Harris, chairman at TNS FC

Speaking about the release, Harris said: “The response to this story has been incredible. This film is about belief, resilience and doing things differently - and we’re delighted people can now watch it and see what went into taking The New Saints onto the European stage.”

Set against the backdrop of Oswestry and the Welsh domestic football system, the documentary places the club’s European run within the wider context of football outside the top tiers, focusing on community roots as well as on-pitch achievement.

A trailer for the documentary can be watched at: youtube.com/watch?v=9XquSVwWUZg