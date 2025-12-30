A year of growth, partnerships and grassroots celebrations for Shropshire football

Over the past 12 months, Shropshire FA has delivered one of its most impactful years to date, marked by major facility investment, competition success, inclusive initiatives and significant digital and workforce growth. From new pitches and record funding awards to expanded female, youth and walking football opportunities, 2025 has showcased the strength and spirit of football across the county.

More than £1.09 million in grant funding was secured to support local clubs and facilities, delivering a new 3G pitch in Telford alongside vital improvements including goalposts, pitch maintenance, floodlighting, spectator facilities and changing infrastructure. These projects are already helping to improve access, safety and playing experiences for thousands of participants.

Shropshire FA Team

On the pitch, the year saw the successful delivery of dozens of cup finals, alongside multiple club promotions across the men’s and women’s game. Off the pitch, refereeing numbers surged, with 322 new referees qualifying, including 58 women, and 28 officials promoted along the officiating pathway.

Partnership Growth

2025 also marked a year of meaningful partnerships and governance milestones. New and renewed collaborations with organisations including McDonald’s, Furrows, Salop Leisure, Mark Harrod Ltd, SEAH and Shrewsbury Town Foundation strengthened support for competitions, female football, equality, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

The organisation also achieved the FA Governance Code and the Preliminary Level of the Equality Standard, reinforcing its commitment to best practice.

Digital engagement grew rapidly, with strong increases across all platforms and the launch of a new monthly digital magazine and official TikTok channel, helping to connect with a wider and younger audience than ever before.

May Saw Dozens of Cup Finals

Volunteer development remained central throughout the year, highlighted by the introduction of a Youth Council, expanded workforce support, and the celebration of grassroots heroes and long-serving contributors at awards events hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Reflecting on the year, Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston said: “Everything we achieved in 2025 was driven by the passion of our clubs, leagues, volunteers, referees, partners and players. This has been a year that truly demonstrates what grassroots football can achieve when a community works together.”

Looking Ahead

Cup Finals in May

2025 has been a year of growth, innovation and community collaboration. None of our achievements would be possible without the passion and dedication of our clubs, leagues, volunteers, referees, partners and players.

As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to supporting every corner of the grassroots game and continuing to develop football for all in Shropshire.

FA Governance Code Celebrations

Shropshire FA – 2025 Year in Review

A Year of Growth, Partnership and Grassroots Celebration

As 2025 comes to a close, we look back on a year defined by progress, community spirit and continued commitment to developing football for all across Shropshire. From major facility investments and award-winning achievements to new partnerships, digital growth and an expanding volunteer workforce, the past 12 months have highlighted the absolute best of our grassroots game.

Fundraising for British Heart Foundation

Here’s a month-by-month look at the moments that shaped 2025.

We kicked preparing for a very busy year across all areas of the game and business, laying strong foundations for what would become one of our most impactful years yet.

January

County FA Recognition Awards

First Referees course of the year ran.

Welcomed Dylan Shinton to the SFA team.

February

SEAH Become Primary Business Partner for Female Football

Launch of the 2025 Grassroots Hero Awards

Announced our Anti-Bullying Poster Competition winner.

Purchased our Dawley office premises.

March

New EDI Partnership with Shrewsbury Town Foundation

Celebrated International Women’s Day with the SFA Female Team in the spotlight.

Revealed the Salop League Leisure Cup Final venue.

Confirmed our referee appointments for the County Cup Finals 2025

Marked Silent Support Weekend

Whitchurch Alport reached the FA Vase Quarter Final

April

Walking Football Growth

Celebrated our continued partnership with T J Vickers

Women’s Walking Football groups supported the Just Play Initiative

McDonald’s reaffirmed their support for the County Cup Finals

Recognised our Long Service Award recipients.

Joined forces with Kitlocker

May

Grassroots Award Winners

A standout month for competitions and recognition:

Delivered 13 County Cup Finals

Delivered 4 Salop Leisure League Cup Finals

Delivered 2 Girls’ League Finals (U8 through to U16)

Moved into our new Dawley office premises

AFC Telford United promoted to National League North

Shifnal Town promoted to Northern Premier League Div 1

Telford Town promoted to North West Counties First Division South

Haughmond FC promoted North West Counties First Division South

Telford Town Ladies promoted to West Midlands Regional League Div 1 North

Announced SEAH as our Primary Business Partner for Female Football

Celebrated achieving the FA Governance Code

Furrows expanded their support for County Cup initiatives.

June

Achieved Preliminary Level of the Equality Standard

Announced our Grassroots Football Awards finalists.

Announced our continued partnership with Mark Harrod Ltd.

McDonald’s renewed its commitment to Grassroots Football Awards

Hosted a coaching masterclass with Mike Phelan Coaching

Launched our new Club Programme

July

Celebrated our Grassroots Football Awards winners at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Enjoyed a successful evening of fundraising for British Heart Foundation at our Awards Evening

Announced ongoing support from Salop Leisure

FA Regional Walking Football Finals held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

August

Announced our new EDI partnership with Shrewsbury Town Foundation

SFA team walked 120 miles to fundraise for the British Heart Foundation

Announced our new sustainability partnership with Sustainable Leaders in Sport.

Welcomed Luke Flindall and James Salliss to the team.

Launched our new-look monthly Digital Magazine

Introduced the Shropshire Veterans League

September

Launched our first ever Business Partnership Brochure

SFA shortlisted for a National County FA Recognition Award

Furrows deepened its commitment to Girls’ Football

Launched our popular Goal of the Month competition.

Celebrated Play Safe Weekend with Shrewsbury Town Football Club

October

Marked World Mental Health Day with business partner SEAH.

Welcomed Rachel Forbes to the SFA Board

Launched our first ever official SFA TikTok Channel

November

Launched our SFA Youth Council

Attended the County FA Recognition Awards at Wembley Stadium

Celebrated International Men’s Day with the Male Team in the spotlight.

Welcomed Lawrence Wilson to the team.

Hosted our first meeting for clubs to introduce our EDI partnership with Shrewsbury Town Foundation

December

Partnered with West Mercia Police to deliver online training:

‘Guidance for Sports Coaches’

Refereeing Highlights

This year saw significant growth in match officiating across the county:

322 new referees qualified, including fifty-eight female referees.

Twenty-eight referees promoted across the officiating pathway

Facilities Funding Impact

A transformative year for facility development throughout Shropshire.

Total Grant Value: £1,098,413

Total Project Value: £1,269,929

Projects Delivered:

One new 3G pitch (Newdale in Telford)

Nine goalpost grants

Two grass pitch maintenance fund awards

One storage container

One portable floodlight

One pitch perimeter barrier

One dugout and hardstanding

One set of spectator toilets

Digital Growth in 2025

Our online and digital footprint expanded significantly this year: