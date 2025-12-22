Taylor Wimpey supports Telford Junior Ice Hockey Club with Christmas raffle donation

TJIHC is a junior ice hockey club affiliated with the Telford Tigers, offering opportunities for boys and girls aged from five through to 18 years old. The club plays a key role in developing young talent while promoting teamwork, confidence and a lifelong love of sport.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation is the main prize of the raffle, with all proceeds going directly to the junior club to support coaching, equipment and ongoing development costs. The winner will be announced on the 28th of December, during the final game of the Christmas Cup.

Peter Benfield, Chairman at the Telford Junior Ice Hockey Club said: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support. Their contribution not only adds a fantastic prize to our Christmas raffle but also demonstrates a commitment to supporting local community initiatives. Donations like this make a real difference in helping us provide opportunities for our young players to develop their skills and enjoy the sport of ice hockey.”

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’re pleased to support Telford Junior Ice Hockey Club during the festive period through their Christmas raffle. Grassroots sports clubs play an important role in their communities, and we’re proud to contribute to initiatives that support young people both on and off the ice.”