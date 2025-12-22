Community book project helps raise £1,000 for local charities

Dying to Write is a creative community project run from MOOand BOOM in Whitchurch and brought together a group of nine local women, who collaboratively wrote and illustrated the book. Published by Heddon Publishing in November, the book has proved hugely popular and has completely sold out.

In addition to the donation to The Rural Charity, The Write Word members Jenny Birchall and Anne Renshaw presented a further £1,000 to Whitchurch Food Bank, the second charity chosen to benefit from the book’s sales.

The project has not only celebrated creativity and collaboration within the community, but has also raised much-needed funds for two vital local charities.

Stella Ashbrook said: “Thank you to everyone who bought Dying to Write and helped us raise this incredible amount of money. Your support has made a real difference to our chosen charities.”

Anne Renshaw and Jenny Birchall two members of the Write Word Group at Whitchurch Food Bank handing over a £1000 for the Charity.