School holds Community Carol Service
The annual Ysgol Rhiwabon Christmas Community Carol Service took place in St. Marys Church, Ruabon.
The Church was full of families and the wider community to witness the students entertain the audience with a range of choral singing, individual solo’s and festive community carols.
Headteacher, Mrs. Melanie Ferron-Evans, said: "We are very proud of our students’ talents and are delighted that we have been able to showcase them for the whole community from St. Marys Church in Ruabon, in our 450th year of providing education to the area’."